Liliya Rebrik Anatoly Anatolich danced incendiary Lambada
Liliya Rebrik – an example of energy zhizneradostnoy for their fans. The presenter is not lazy to get up at 4 am for filming in the morning show and travels the country with performances and starred in the TV series. The morning always starts teledive cheerful and fun. Her colleague and co-host on the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”, a well-known entertainer Anatoliy Anatolich also makes the audience bored, so their star tandem always pleases fans. So leading decided celebrating the 30th anniversary of the cult dance the Lambada and aired several well-known around the world PA catchy familiar melody of the group Kaoma.
Lily shared photos and videos with Anatoly in stories Instagram. To exit into the ether; she was dressed in a silk blouse a gentle purple color and a Flirty flared skirt original cut with a high waist. Your way Lily added purple pumps with thin heels and big earrings tassels.
In the photo leading posing alone and in company Anatolia, with whom they did not resist and danced along to the iconic dance from the ‘ 90s.
“Celebrating 30 years of Lambada. Oh, the heat is gone! All, all, stop, we have a serious program”, — said the showman with his charming co-host.