Liliya Rebrik appeared in a striking image from the performance
Liliya Rebrik simply amazes with its energy — she manages to lead a morning show, every time showing new stylish images, and also to devote time to her husband and children. For example, recently “the wild bunch” staged a fun-filled family photo shoot in our pajamas! In addition, the rubric — and even a theater actress, and frequently goes on tour around Ukraine. On a fresh shot in her Instagram she appeared in a striking image from the performance.
Lily shared atmospheric black-and-white photo, which she sealed behind the scenes of the play “the government Inspector” in a role of Anna Andreevna. The actress dressed in a light dress with bare shoulders, her hair curled in beautiful curls, and the face was a strange smile.
Admitted as a celebrity, she is very fond of such underhanded photos.
“Photo because lastok… My Anna Andriyivna z “Risora”. In chorno-blame fltr special magic… Ochima @kseniya_vertinskaya. Yak you such a way?” — commented the actress.
In the comments netizens do not get tired to shower her with compliments, and some have even compared her in this photo with Marilyn Monroe.
- Thank you very much!!! You are the best. Thanks for the photo and autograph
- The image just neimovirna artisticly I privalige. So cute, beautiful, Tvorogovo. KRASUNYA!!!
- Very impressive)
- neimovirna!!!
- Zagadkova!!! Ale blisk Malevich eyes… Yak on vsih photo
- Very pretty,I admire you and your family,you are super
- VI nevereverland and skin Abras, duzhe like chorno-bili Swetlana
- TSE Bulo nepereversheno!!!
- Thanks for the positive!!!
- Good and fine!
- Shoe on Merlin Monroe
- Well, so cool and sensual!
- Standard