Liliya Rebrik called the basic rules of parenting daughters

As part of the Odessa film festival held a screening of the first series of the Ukrainian-Latvian TV series “Marcus”. For the first time to the production of the domestic product — serial melodrama of the offspring of the TV channel “Ukraine” — was joined by film-makers from Latvia. The shooting of the series started in late may in Riga and ends in late July in Kiev.
– We shot the film, the plot of which will be clear to everybody, — said “FACTS” producer Natalia Strybuc. — This is about a very painful topic for the world of missing children. The idea of the series was born in Ukraine, and the Latvian party gladly supported her. This is the first experience of co-production to Latvia and I hope it will be successful.
The Director of the series — Anton Azarov. In the main roles were played by the Ukrainian and Latvian actors: Alexander Nakes, Richard Lepers, Lily Rebrik, Agnes Cirule, Ksenia Mishina, Mikhail Kuchuk.
– I, as a mother, constantly think as parents we need to do to protect their children from the terrible tragedies and realities — admitted Lily Rebrik. — I have two gorgeous girls, whom I taught to elementary rules of conduct with strangers, and an older Diana we installed it on the phone app, which always shows where it is. Now, without the help movie, once again we draw attention to a painful subject.
In search of the main character from the crew of the gone few months. 11-year-old Alexander Neikens was found on the audition four days before the start of work on the show in Riga. The boy has experience in commercials and a bit part in the Dutch series.
– All of our crew fell in love with Alexander, — admitted the author of the idea Igor Volkov. — After he finished shooting the TV series gathered at the site five minutes applauded sachet. The boy has undoubted talent and a great cinematic future.
Series “Marcus” was presented in the section “Serials”, which for the eighth year running at the Odessa international film festival presenting the premiere of the fall TV season.
