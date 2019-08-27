Liliya Rebrik captivated fans total-pink way
Lily Rebrik, who recently won an incredible way in a crimson dress embroidered in pink posing again.
TV presenter has published a series of photos taken on the set of the television series “Papanki”. The celebrity starred in the second season and it pleases its subscribers fresh crew images. This time the Lilies were pale pink Maxi dress a pea in long sleeve, cut at the smell emphasized the amazing figure artist, making her waist even thinner. Dress Rebrik was complemented by designer boats, which were fixed on the foot satin ribbons. Such a total-pink it turned to face the delicate blond.
His followers Lily explained.Yu how she manages in the series to appear, and to lead a morning program, and also active in Instagram.
“Another day, another shooting, a new way. You know what’s hard in our acting profession is waiting! Arrive in the morning to makeup begin to break, and then – oops … and two scenes without you. And to drive off no, and the frame did not name … ” — said Liliya.
In honor of free moment between Lily urged fans not to be shy and to ask any interesting questions they promised to answer honestly.
“So I have a little break. Ready to answer Your questions. Ask!” — napisla Lily under the photo.
- Well, how pretty you are, and always positive! The pink color…love this color, it’s great to face!
- You duzhe licit ragevi color of the particle image, VCAT whether weasel brand sucn that vzuttya ? Soucasne thank you! — Taka “serka”. TSE autorsk the way (I sukna, I tufl)
- How do you always manage to look so beautiful, feminine? Your creativity is super – thank you of course). I am very pleased! I love life
- Vchora saw you s column on “Tantah”. Hto spodobavsya Nile, VI W profesonal? Z Kim Ducati? — people-the choreographer-postanovki on “Tancah s with a stars”. I lachey pidtrimuyu Yogo Yogo the performances. VIN do me best. Vbolal for Yogo, and. Anu, ugada, to whom he put the choreography vchora???)
- The most beautiful woman of the universe … mmmmm — Yes will hear You universe)))
- A chic way! You very much!!! Such tenderness and romance
- Super!!!!!