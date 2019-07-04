Liliya Rebrik charmed air of the summer follows on the seaside
Rebrik husband and I are trying to relax, despite the work
Liliya Rebrik continues to bask under the bright sun of Bulgaria, where the TV presenter arrived just a day ago. Note that the trip Rebrik went not herself, and with her husband Andrew Wild. At the moment, the star couple is located in the resort Kiten.
The Lily Rebrik said that flew to Bulgaria are not on vacation, but on a working visit. And yet a couple of cuts out a little time to rest. During these “attacks” rubric in a hurry to show the fans the details of the trip.
So, on his instagram page Rebrik has published several new photos taken at dawn. This time the presenter is not in a swimsuit, and just demonstrates your airy summer look. The Lilies – light dress spaghetti strap striped pale green and beige shades. A slim band defines the waist leading. Beach complement only sunglasses.
Rebrik posing on the beach, standing in the small waves of the Black sea.
“Good morning z Sonyachna Bolgar! Osmanlica!” – signed a series of photos Rebrik.
Fans of the TV presenter was quick to shower her with enthusiastic comments:
- “Just an incredible dress!”
- “Happy Lily. As always, perfect”
- “Good morning! You are gorgeous! Well you relax”
- “Atrial inspiration from VASO energinet socaseiras)))”
- “A beauty, a goddess of Bulgaria”
- “You, Lily, Sunny and positive, looking at your pics, I want to be happy and smile! Have a great holiday!”
- “Lilichka what you umnichka and beauty. I always admire You”
- “Sea you”