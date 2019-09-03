Liliya Rebrik compared myself as a child with the eldest daughter
Liliya Rebrik happy to share the network not only for its cool, edgy images for the filming of the morning show, but also nice and warm family photo. The other day the eldest daughter of the TV presenter and her husband Andrew Wild celebrated his birthday — Diana was seven years old. Of course, the star congratulated the mother touching the baby, showing also the footage from the family archive with the birthday girl in the lead role. And September 1, the girl went to school in the second grade.
Lily decided to compare himself at the same age with my daughter. She published a collage of photos, which added his baby photo at the age of seven and the Diana — and both scenes were taken on the first day of the school year.
Little Lily is dressed in the fashion of those times — in a dark dress and white lace apron, and on her head she flaunt huge bows. Outfit of Diana in a similar style, however in trend with modern fashion, the girl a white blouse and black knee length skirt and top is another semi-sheer long skirt. Complete the charming bow black socks and shoes and tie and fashionable backpack.
“In this photo we s Diana at CIM rocks. Hmmm…. Madn – not the word. Skin in swobu! Shoe?)))” — asked the opinion of the subscribers TV presenter.
Followers Rebrik began to melt pretty girls, but most said that Diana is still more similar to the father, but the younger daughter, Pauline — a copy of the mom.
- Diana modnyashka,all in fashionable.And skirt and a fashionable blouse lompasami. Everything is thought out fashion.
- Diana’s dad’s daughter. from Pauline grow up and be an exact copy of you
- No, Polinka your copy
- It seems to me less of a daughter more like
- Hi, a little more at you similar
- No, not similar!!! Diana like the Pope,but the Field at You
- Daddy’s daughter!!!
- The youngest daughter, Your copy
A few more images of Diana-fashionista rubric published in the stories section.