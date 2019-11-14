Liliya Rebrik danced in a dress with a racy slit
Liliya Rebrik recognizes that just loves his job. It is not afraid of very early rises and exits into the ether, she always exudes a positive and good mood. By the way, to be “in readiness” and to look fresh and well help her Facials — she does at home with daughter “beauty hen,” and combines the pleasant with the useful. Also another passion Lily is dancing. She never misses an opportunity to dance in between the airing and also attaches to the occupation of his co-host “the Wound W with Ukraine” Anatoly Anatolich.
So, on video in Instagram the media personality showed the backstage from the shooting. She performs various dance steps, fun and lights, shows funny moves and seduces with its flowing lines.
At the leading – MIDI dress emerald green smell with a belt and a spicy cut out in which now and then flashed slender legs Lily. Accessories – long earrings-tassel.
“Those scho salesas over ERV “the Wound W with Ukraine”. Thank you for the video Col Miller. Palaveev”, signed it a fun movie.
Subscribers stars admitted that a positive charge from a funny video with Lily. Some of them even offered her a lead author of the dance heading.
- Lilya is,what if you are in a morning program conducted a warm-up dance? We would be warmed up and now we are full of your positive!
- You licit TSE duzhe Platte
- Lilya is, you’re really beautiful. I love you
- A positive person, you are a beautiful angel
- Class
- You are such a positive, fun! Look at you and life becomes more fun!
- Beauty Lily