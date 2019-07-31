Liliya Rebrik demonstrated striking image from the shooting
TV presenter Liliya rebryk went back to work in morning show “Ranok z with Ukraine” on TV channel “Ukraine” again delight fans of the spectacular and classy images almost every day. This time the actress showed not only outfit, but also a unique location for filming and his new co-host.
Colorful frames Lily shared on his page in Instagram. Instead of the usual Studio this time she was posing just in the middle of fields, sometimes even in the company of… cows! And also — together with the famous showman Anatoly Anatolich, which became one of the leading new program.
Rebrik tried on a pink satin dress with original belt and orange sneakers. Beautiful bras in ethnic style added a wreath of herbs and flowers and big colorful earrings-studs. Together with leading Anatolich swept across the field on the bike and funny posed on the background of cows.
By the way, Anatoly also tried on the wreath and it looks just adorable!
“Poculica siomki svatkovo marathon “the Wound W with Ukraine”. Gatum for you are many Zivago in obnovlennom skladi veduchikh. VSI porobic in APR 24 August! Sami in peridot….. PS Cows vapourware today on vdmn. Well I mi z @anatoliyanatolich starlisa,” commented Lily.
She also did not miss the chance to make a few bright self in this charming and picturesque place.
“Beautiful ear tyzhden… #detachable #of Garnier #ponedilok Vzhe soon EFR #roksalana”, — said the leader.
Subscribers Rebrik could not pass up and covered her enthusiastic compliments, calling this Ukrainian beauty. Also many interesting to see the live Anatolich.
