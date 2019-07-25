Liliya Rebrik fascinated in a powerful way on the set
Liliya Rebrik forced the fans to worry.
Ukrainian TV presenter shared with many thousands army of followers morning an unpleasant event, which, as she says, sooner or later it happens with every broadcaster. As it turned out, the presenter had slept. And it could be called the usual “trivial” case, if you do not need to live! Recall that the rubric is the leading morning show “Ranok z with Ukraine” on TV channel “Ukraine”, which opens at 6:30 in the morning. But Lily today, July 24, at 6 a.m. woke up.
So, on his instagram page rubric described stressful experiences. She told me that she drove to the Studio in just 15 minutes. And only 5 minutes it took her to do my makeup.
“Every morning man once experiencing the greatest stress in my life! And no, this is not his first live! This is the day when he overslept! And today it happened to me! I woke up at 6.00 (just woke up). Of course, in the end I managed, but in the frame — literally flew! At 6.30 I was already in the air! Can happen and five minutes to do makeup and hair! Uhhhh, what adrenaline, extreme sports, the HORROR! No roller coasters this is not to compare). Special thanks to the guys from the band ever. They are, incidentally, too late today. And you have been such? What is important you slept?” writes rubric.
Note that the morning show presenter had with members of the group TNMK: Oleg “faggot” mykhailuta and Alexander “Fozzey” Sydorenko.
Of course, special attention is given a bright new image of the presenter. It has become a permanent topic and a kind of tradition to show new images from the filming of the morning program.
This time Rebrik shone in front of the cameras in a bright skirt below the knee fuchsia. The skirt was tucked airy blouse with print in the form of massive flowers. On legs – lacquered stilettos saturated crimson hue. The hair gathered into an elegant knot at the back. Makeup is done with emphasis on red lips.