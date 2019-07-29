Liliya Rebrik had a great time at cousin’s wedding.
Famous TV presenter Liliya rebryk not only works hard but also knows how to entertain. Recently the actress along with her husband Andrew Wild and eldest daughter Diana went to the wedding of his cousin, where they all had a great time. On his page on Instagram she showed a vivid photo and video from the celebration.
For festive events Lily chose to dress in disco style and added a blue image of the heels. Her husband was in white pants and a blue shirt, and baby Diana — in charming white dress. The rubric also made the girl a beautiful hairstyle from pigtails.
The wedding was also attended by parents and sister Lily Julian — a leading shared sweet family photos in the stories section of your account. Of course, not without a picture with the newlyweds.
After the official part began dancing — and then a “dick smaka” kicked ass! After all, Lily and Andrew met and fell in love with it on the dance project. Leading shared vivid video, where she and her husband effectively lit on the dance floor at this in this light her dress sparkles and shimmers with all the colors of the rainbow.
“I love you!!!” — I commented on the video rubric.
Fans were delighted, and covered a striking couple admiring, noting their beauty and impressive dance skills.
“Fantastic!” — said the famous actress Olga Sumska.
- VI neimovirna beautiful couple, sukna nepereversheno perelivt, Andrew takozh duzhe beautiful, happiness to you
- Wow!!!! Sukna just megagrout!!!
- TSE love
- When you are literally dazzling beautiful
- Class
- How beautiful! so much passion and love!!!! class… well done!!!
- Just neimovirna dealin)))
- Gorgeous)))
- VI Chudov, you Taka Garna istoriya kohannya! Be massiv!)
- Charivna couple!! Obonyo!!!!!
- The pleasure received from your dance
- In Qiu love can digitise vcno! Let God berie , nazavzhdi!