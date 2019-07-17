Liliya Rebrik in swimsuit has demonstrated a bold
Liliya Rebrik never ceases to delight thousands of fans with bright beach images. Recall that at the moment Ukrainian actress and TV presenter is enjoying the warm sun and gentle sea in Turkey, where Lily flew with the whole family – husband Andrew savage and daughters, Diane and Pauline. Now Lily goes to sleep daily subscribers dozens of vacation photos. The majority of images published in instagram section-stories.
A new day and a new batch of photos from Lilies. Moreover, the presenter showed another spectacular image.
So, on his instagram page, Lily posted a couple photo on which poses in a black bikini top with panty with a high waist. By the way, this trend was relevant in the past summer season. Ondak he was loved by the fashionistas all over the world that “migrated” and in 2019.
Completed long weightless cloak of white. On legs — Slippers with romantic bows. Hair presenter dissolved, cover the eye sunglasses.
This presenter said that the photo made her 7-year-old daughter, Diana.
“From Ukraine s dochenku!) VI mene often sapitwa hto meni Robit tak giv photo. Snyatni — Diana Dick!” — signed photo of Rebrik.
By the way, husband of Lily Andrew even took bxtaj video of the photo process. While Andrew accompanies video funny comments. However, the most valuable of his final words:
“A beautiful woman, of course! Love you!”
- Lily fans also were quick to leave comments for her new post:
- “Well done to your photographer! Photos and you, Lily, is super!”
- “Lilya is, you are beautiful!”
- “The talented parents and daughter are the same”
- “So there’s this vein of photographer, photos are really vivid, wonderful”
- “How nice to hear such words from her husband! And the photographer is super cool! Good holiday!”
- “Fantastic and amazing”
- “Bombeznaya photographer and model beauty”
- “You have a wonderful husband with a sense of humor”