Liliya Rebrik left parents with a touching message
The Lily of Repki in recent years more and more shows the various emotional moments of his life. In the social networks of the Ukrainian actress and TV presenter it is possible to see not only a photo of her husband and daughters, but also her parents and other relatives.
This time Rebrik pleased army of many thousands of subscribers. The presenter showed a truly unique footage from the family archive. So, on his instagram page, Lily showed an old wedding photo of the parents. It turned out that the parents of TV presenter celebrate wedding anniversary – 39 years together. By the way, the people, this anniversary is called “Stardust wedding”. Its name owes this anniversary to the robust material, which threads tightly twisted together. And the family, 39 year of marriage the husband and wife represent a single canvas, to break which is very difficult.
On published frames we see parents Lily in his youth. Photo taken during painting. Also for comparison, the rubric showed a picture of your parents now.
“Moï krasiv sakahan farther — Yak 39 years, so I today! Love you! Vitayu W 39th roncey!” signed pictures of the actress.
Lily fans also were quick to comment on her new post. By the way, some noted that Lily is more like her father.
- “She takes after you!”
- “You look like dad”
- “With age, even more beautiful”
- “Very beautiful couple! Congratulations!”
- “Be healthy and happy in family life”
- “Didn’t know what they witnessed was Harry Oldman)”
- “What beautiful parents congratulate the parents on the anniversary, they are real good fellows, because not everyone manages so many years to live together and to have such love, which after so many years is only getting stronger. Happiness, inspiration, longevity””And my parents ‘anniversary”