Liliya Rebrik lit luxurious figure on the beach in Bulgaria

No sooner had the fans of the popular TV presenter Lilia Rebrik to enjoy her sweet photos with her beloved husband at the airport as she indulged their bright new staff. The actress together with her husband Andrew Wild went to Bulgaria, where, according to her, plans to combine leisure and work. Children they this time left with the grandparents.

Apparently, the time Lily is not lost and almost immediately upon arrival went to the beach. On his page in Instagram leading has published three picture taken on the beach.

Some lucky rubric in continuous white bikini and sunglasses lying on the sand, washed by the sea waves.

And at the other frame she is depicted in the arms of her husband, gently pressed against him. Lily and Andrew are clearly very happy long-awaited rest.

“Sea!!! Lastly. That vidpochinok obrali VI tsogo rock “burn the Chi of the sea”? @ranok_ua rossotti. PS Diti s Granny th dusani if scho, scho m not wtoplus say thanks!!!” — wrote the artist.

She also posted a few photos in their “stories” — the leading clearly staged on the sea shore real photo shoot!

The followers excitedly wish Rebrik comfortable and admire her slim figure and beauty.

