Liliya Rebrik lit rack on the beach in Bulgaria
Users are already asking whether it is possible to see the presenter in similar outfits in live broadcasting
Romantic vacation couple Lily Rebrik and her husband Andrew Wild on the beaches of Sunny Bulgarian resort of Kiten continues. Lily every day to share with their fans with shots of the festival, which the couple invited as the jury, and directly from scenic black sea beaches, delighting followers in social networks for its beautiful figure in a swimsuit.
This time, famous TV presenter, admitted to fans in his little weakness and accompanied the post seductive photos in the top with a pretty spicy neckline. The trend of short suit tops with hand-smocking and long MIDI skirt in fine blue stripes favorably described the curves of the body Lilies, and stressed chiseled waist mother of two children. Adding a tasteful way white cap, Rebrik admitted that today does not build any plans and declares the day “nichegonedelanya”.
“Today is my day of laziness !!! Nichogo not like to do ??? only chesney”, signed TV presenter a bright photo.
In the comments below Instagram-followers noted that the celebrity looks just gorgeous, and her figure is beyond praise. Some even joked, telling star to be careful because she could be abducted, because pass by such beauty can not no man.
- “Even if the husband does not depart a single step. And you can steal this beauty!”
- “Very beautiful and at the same time sexy”
- “Girl, can You steal?)))) You are so pretty”
A few photos in the same outfit, the presenter has added to the stories, however, posed a Lily on them no less seductive.
And fans wondered would it be possible to see Lily similar outfits in the TV Studio in Kiev, to which the presenter replied that anything is possible.