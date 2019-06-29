Liliya Rebrik posed in a Patriotic outfit
Liliya Rebrik again and again captures the attention of fans with new bright images. The presenter of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” from air to air appears in the new images. And always offer a many thousands army of fans with its variety of bright bows.
Was no exception and holiday program. On the eve of the Constitution Day of Ukraine (June 28) Lily Rebrik came the pen d cameras in a Patriotic outfit with folk elements. Bright dress-the embroidery looks very modern and stylish.
So, the top white dresses richly decorated with rich embroidery of colorful flowers. The same floral ornament decorates the skirt.
A vivid image of Lily complete patent shoes gray high heels. However, the main highlight of the image is of course a cute wreath of artificial flowers, which harmoniously complements the motifs of the dress.
“On the street the summer, and I – “girl-Spring,” — playfully signed a series of images Rebrik.
Fans of the TV presenter was also quick to leave rave reviews under her new post:
- Very nice, bright. You are looking so bright and lively image. You as the holiday!
- It’s true! You are positive, sincere and cheerful. Your photos are super!
- Very nice image!
- Very nice! I adore you!
- Lily, you’re not likely beautiful!
- Wow, what a beauty!
- You are a very bright person, comes from you a lot of positive energy!
- Girl pripevochki)
- Very nice and elegant!