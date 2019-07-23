Liliya Rebrik posed in a stylish jumpsuit
After a funny and heartwarming family holiday with her beloved husband Andrew savage and daughters, Diane and Pauline in Turkey, a tireless presenter Liliya rebryk returned to Kiev and immediately started to work. She leads the morning broadcasts on the TV channel “Ukraine” and each time delights fans with new stylish and elegant images.
This time Lily boasted ultratrendy onions in a pant Romper milk color. Its highlight are flared pleated Trouser, the actress also emphasized thin waist, wide waistband. Rebrik complements a bold grey heels and a peach-colored coat.
In the caption to the photo leading intrigued fans by offering to guess who will be her new co-host.
Reveal the secret — along with Lily rebryk and Gregory Herman in the program will Wake up Ukrainians Anatoliy Anatolich and Mary Miller.
Followers loved the outfit Lily, she also expressed their assumptions about the new host.
