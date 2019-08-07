Liliya Rebrik promises that now almost every morning is a sports
Liliya Rebrik boasted to fans of not only a new outfit and sports in the morning, but also a new co-host! Now officiallyregistered another leading morning show “Ranok z with Ukraine” was presented by Anatoliy Anatolich. So now the social networks are leading to be a lot of photos together. And the first essential morning Rebrik and Anatolich decided to spend on the Playground!
So, on his instagram page rubric posted a couple fun photos with Anatolich. The morning the pair met on the Playground. While Lily tries not to retreat, hanging on the bar.
Interestingly, this presenter posing “in the parade”. The Lilies is a trendy Romper with open sleeves deep red color. The waist highlights the slim waist. On the legs – closed shoes coral high heels. Hair presenter dissolved and curled in large curls.
Anatolich also “in style” – in a pantsuit brown shade, under a jacket, white plain t-shirt. And on the feet – comfortable shoes white.
“Wtaer sports pid hour Novin that the Buda ische more. We have s Anatole at CCB Perche spline direct er! Yak you our tandem? Dlese vrezannymi, hto divisa?))) #Roksolana #kanluran #trimakasih”, signed funny pictures rubric.
Fans of the TV presenter was also quick to post their comments under her novinite:
- “I love you both, but Anatolich need to catch up to you”
- “Er codovi, ale duzhe nesvesno baciti you without Gregory Herman. Nevertheless, although hi in scho your tandem codovi”
- “You mega positive, thank You for this”
- “You — super! Anatolich – pompous”
- “The best couple veduchikh. Keep it up!”
- “You’re as beautiful as ever, the new presenter still need to get used and it will also be cool)”