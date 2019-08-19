Liliya Rebrik shared bright shots with a colleague

TV presenter Liliya rebryk is known not only for work in the morning show on one of Ukrainian channels, but also the filming of various TV series and movies. And now, great news from Lily — she proceeded to shoot the second season of the television series “Papanki”. The celebrity spoke about this in his Instagram and even shared a few bright shots from the backstage, where she and her colleague Olga Atanasova posed on the set among props — pictures was emotional and positive.

Лилия Ребрик поделилась яркими кадрами с коллегой

“One blonde is good, but two-better !!! Especially when next to this Super-Goddess @ananasova_olya. Shooting the second season of the series # Papanki. And scenes to shoot in time, and a lot of photos to do yet”, — commented on the photo Lily and added amusing hashtag # duchatelet.

“What would you call this series of photos? Scroll photo, we tried”, — has added a celebrity to their subscribers to compete in wit, and then added a few options from their colleagues in the kinotsekh, — “@smorigin_evgeni called “waiting for the bus”, and the version @dizelgan “shopping at 7 km.” What’s Your story”.

Subscribers gladly joined in the game and gave some of their fun options signatures.

  • Blondie in the middle
  • Beauty
  • Oh, girls! Temptress!
  • On the positive)
  • The picture “Khan man”))))
  • Girls, VI it is the worst!!! A bag in the background is something
  • Lovely girls, super girls!!!
  • The coolest of these pictures speckled purse in the background
  • What of the Goddess on the background of plastic chairs and checkered bags !!!!
  • Adorable!!!
  • Bags you go
  • two charming beauties
  • These Actresses and leading nowhere !!!! Our best !!! Most excellent !!!
