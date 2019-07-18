Liliya Rebrik shared tender with the favourite spouse

In the world of show business many bright and beautiful couples, which are regularly spotted on red carpets, starring in collaborative photo shoots and delight fans of stylish paired with bows even in everyday life. However, not all can boast of a strong and sincere relationships that have stood the test of popularity, fame, fatigue, strained schedules. Here’s a couple of Lily Rebrik and Andrew Wild can!

Лилия Ребрик поделилась нежным снимком с любимым супругом

Their relationship viewers watched from the beginning of their inception and even after many years they still remain interesting to the public. Now a happy wife with children have a rest in warm edges, and share personal microblogs family shots, one of which is particularly pleasant to the subscribers. In the picture Andrew is holding his beloved wife in his arms, and she gently hugs him back. So happy!

