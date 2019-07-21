Liliya Rebrik shared their photos with the rest of the sea
Liliya Rebrik showed his fans a new family holiday pictures in Turkey. Famous TV presenter went to the sea with her husband and children. New images Rebrik has published on his page in Instagram.
New photo of Lily posing in different looks including swimwear and bright dress. Herewith some shots of it alone, and on the other – together with her husband Andrew and two young Wild girls by Diana and Polina.
In the comments to the photo, the presenter noted that their stay in Turkey has come to an end.
“So many questions you sent me in direct. I’ll try to summarize and on the most relevant answer. Why Turkey is a short flight (with children it is important!), The Mediterranean sea, I personally really like, plus a proven service. We love to discover new places and enjoy your vacation,” wrote Lily.
Netizens also left comments to the photos of the presenter.
- Well;
- Beautiful. Chic, rest is very important, well-looking;
- You have a wonderful, beautiful daughter. Diana is talented, I love her from the film in which she starred.