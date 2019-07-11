Liliya Rebrik showed all his big friendly family

| July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The media personality shared a family snapshot.

Лилия Ребрик показала всю свою большую дружную семью

The family day Lily Rebrik told that she has a very big family. For example, her father, four brothers and sisters who have already their children and grandchildren. Many of them live in other countries, but the star believes that one day the whole family gathers at one table.

And while Lily showed subscribers of those family members that have been collected, writes the storinka.com.ua. The family picture you can see the very telediva, her husband Andrew Wild, their daughters Diana and Pauline, parents of Lily and the parents of Andrew.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.