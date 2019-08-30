Liliya Rebrik showed his sister
Liliya Rebrik finally showed fans a rare family picture. On a Sunny selfie Ukrainian TV presenter posing with her sister Juliana! Note that the presenter is not often publish such family pictures. And not because it “hides” your personal life — Lily gladly shows photos with family. Just not always it has time on it. Once the rubric has shared a series of photos with the family and called the dream. TV presenter wants to gather all family at one big table!
And yet at every opportunity, TV presenter and actress found with her family. And from time to time shows the details of these meetings. It was found that 27 Aug sister Lily was celebrating a birthday.
Rebrik has published a nice selfie with my sister, signed the following:
“It’s my own sister Juliana! And today is her birthday. Congratulations! Be happy. All the rest will tell you personally!”
Fans of the TV presenter was delighted with her new photos with her sister and rushed him to comment on. In fact, many noted that the eldest daughter Lily (Diana) is very similar to my aunt!
- “Diana is very similar to Your sister when she smiles.”
- “Plemenite similar to TDU”
- “Very beautiful and very similar”
- “Congratulations! You are both unmatched, and my sister is very similar to the Diana”
- “And they’re beauties, I admire You”
- “VI duzhe Shoe) tack Garn”
- “Axis for someone similar to Diana, krasniki!”
In addition, the rubric is shared and new update. It turned out that on 27 August Lily made in Kharkov with the theatrical production of “Two anecdote at dinner.” Thus in this setting also plays Yuri Gorbunov, Olga Sumy and Vitaly Borysyuk, Alexei Vertinsky.
“Kharkov, thank you for the warm welcome !!! Played Chekhov “Two jokes dinner” to our wonderful cast. Really love this show. Missed you! The following vystava – 29 August in Kyiv at the Ivan Franko theatre at 19.00. Join us!” — signed picture with colleagues Rebrik.