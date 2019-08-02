Liliya Rebrik showed how spending time at the cottage
Liliya Rebrik a lot of fruitful work, so every opportunity to relax and devote himself to a close it is used immediately. TV presenter and the actress admits that domestic business trust the professionals, but this time tries to spend time with family, and if lucky will have a couple days off in a row to go on vacation with her husband Andrew savage and daughters Pauline and Diana. In addition, just before the new year, the media personality managed to realize a dream to acquire your own cottage, where she is now selected.
On instagram-page Lily showed relaxed photoshoot in a hammock on the lawn, and delighted fans with a banner – the star showed the wonders of acrobatics in limbo!
Leading admitted that he accidentally discovered in the busy schedule one day off and decided to use it.
“If sabula scho LPN in 31 days I nespole wydawca vihidny”, — has signed a series of provocative pictures on the nature of celebrity.
Fans of Lily immediately noticed her excellent physical condition and made a compliment to the flexibility of the stars.
“4 photos. Slipped Dumka…stanii trot at a time,” wrote one of the fans leading up frames. Lily hastened to reassure her: “Jeans not postrazhdali!”
“VI duzhe beautiful I neimovirna emocin. Photo right saragat positive”, “Garnier,athletic,sexy gnocca.So trimate!”, “I obonyo your home! VI the butt for vsih”, “that’s You stretching! When you only have time to support it!” — interested commentators.