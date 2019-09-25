Liliya Rebrik showed their way of performances based on Chekhov
Lily Rebrik, the leading morning air, and each time admire the appearance of bold and stylish images together with his partner Anatoliy Anatolich. Thus, recently, the media personality lit slender legs in striking green dress with open slit. When this talented girl also plays in the theater and on the new photo showed her the image of from the play “Uncle Vanya.”
Lily took a selfie sitting in front of a mirror. The actress — lace white blouse in vintage style, her hair combed into a sleek tail, and face almost no makeup. That is quite unusual for Rebrik, because often it appears in the photo with beautiful Macapa.
“Vacila sviy theatrical season at vistaway “Uncle Vanya” by Chekhov. I love my Sonia! Love miy theatre,” wrote the actress.
We will note that natural beauty celebrity has also delighted fans — they immediately said that Lily looks in the photo like 17-year-old girl, and left her plenty of compliments.
- I love You without a “toothed” smile. Such sweet naturalness
- Wow. There are 17 estimation… Favorite
- Without makeup you just do as a 17 year old girl!!!
- Yak harnyunya without make-APA. Yak food
- So cute, like a schoolgirl))
- Lily, you are very beautiful.
- Good for you! Rosanna Garnier talanovito!
- Very nice gentle touching
- Oh yeah..and sudovym makeup like even more
- Oh so pretty, just like the girl
- VI duzhe beautiful I tendin!
- Nina, Tendra that sweet