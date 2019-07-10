Liliya Rebrik starred in a glamorous photo shoot in the rain
Liliya Rebrik returned from Bulgaria with new strength and energy. Ukrainian actress and TV presenter once again ready to delight fans of the endless series of stylish images that tries during the filming of morning broadcasts of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”. No exception and new on Monday.
So, on his instagram page, Lily has published not only the series of photos of a new image, but also recorded a short video. Note that this morning, July 8 in Kiev passed the rain. However, the weather did not stop Rebrik from the traditional todorovici on the street.
Lily posing in elegant dress sheath deep blue. MIDI length dress with a deep neckline and sleeveless lanterns flatters the figure of the presenter. He completes this look with suede sandals gray with ankle strap.
Another highlight of the image, long earrings with blue feathers. The hair gathered in an elegant hairstyle on the back of his head.
Well, as the street was rain, then another accessory Lily Rebrik was the umbrella!
“Who is there Dosu sabahat?! Razhanau Khmara tsogo ponedelko vsogo one movement!”- signed post rubric.
Fans of the TV presenter was also quick to post their comments:
- “Lily, it wouldn’t be you, if You weren’t kidding! Thanks for a dose of good mood!”
- “What, you’re gorgeous! Need to smile”
- “Unbeatable! You look great with color!”
- “Incredible harnyunya and gives a good mood!”
- “Good morning! You magic!”
- “Whatever rain was pouring… You still radiate the sunlight!”
- “By the beauty of the clouds themselves will go! Lily, the dress is gorgeous!”