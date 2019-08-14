Liliya Rebrik touched a cute photo of the youngest daughter
Liliya Rebrik showed a photo of his youngest daughter and touched by his fans family picture. In the frame is the younger daughter of TV presenter Paulina on the background of a family portrait. Photo of the media personality has published on his page in Instagram. Lily also shared a personal story about when they learned that they would be Pauline.
“Hmm … where am I in this photo? thinks Field. When you grow up, my daughter, we’ll tell you that you’re in my mom’s tummy in this photo that this is our first photoshoot four. That #nebulisator we learned in Diana’s birthday, August 30. And the first person we said it was Diana. You have no idea how Diana is kept secret, as she liked to be in collusion with the parents … So Diana safely said that this is her gift to the birthday. Here are the amazing coincidences of circumstances happen …”, — touching signed photo of the Lily.
Subscribers teledive were pricked in their family photo and commented on the. Also many fans Rebrik note that little Field is very similar to the father, she’s just a copy.
