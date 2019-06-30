Liliya Rebrik touched by a network of bright photos year-old daughter
Liliya Rebrik told how to spend time with his youngest daughter Pauline, 30 APR turned one year old. Famous TV presenter said that our daughter had velobag-transformer, and the child just in awe of such wonderful vehicles. In his Instagram star morning show “Ranok z with Ukraine” published a photo of the little girl and delighted fans.
“Developing new form of transport! How quickly they Mature… Mom wants the baby to sleep, mom would be breathed, thought… Instead — velobag, children’s Playground, swing, fitness equipment, dogs, cats… Mother in the soap — the child is happy,” said the Lily, and added that now without this velobike “the Fields are not Fields”.
In the network to the message of the Lily fans comment with a nice photo with a little Pauline in velobike and argue on who is the more it looks like — mom or dad.
- Little bead!
- Little sweetheart;
- What harnyunya! Friendly;
- Cool scooter, my son is the same!
- Such a cute chick!
- What a beauty!
- A young rider…