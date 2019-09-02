Liliya Rebrik touching congratulated the eldest daughter happy birthday
The presenter showed unique footage from the family archive
Liliya Rebrik loves her family – husband Andrew and two DIMM the daughter of Diane and Pauline. The older girl, despite her young age, has decided to follow in the footsteps of parents – she appeared in films and is actively involved in dance in the Studio of the Pope-choreographer. The other day Diana otradnova birthday, and her famous mother, she was able to remain aloof from this important event.
On the page in Instagram Lily wrote the touching words addressed to girls. She listed the priceless qualities gained through birth daughter. Emotional lyrics it was accompanied by no less emotional shots from the family archive with the birthday girl in the lead role.
“Thank you, Donetska scho vzhe rokiv CIM VCIs me Buti Mother… S Day Narodzhennya! Dyakuyu scho ti we Chudov Taka I Taka the difficult scho gnosis in our life Legkosti… I wcusa you s legkostju of Srimati Nicklas situat… Wcusa bootie tableau… Wcusa povtoryat hundred razv I navti more, if I absolutely need thus salicaria spacenow! Dyakuyu Tobi for pochuttya humoru for hetros, Yakima I you wcusa, for making the first drive, yaky daє not rasslabitsya hi to hvilinka! Loved you!” — said the presenter.
Fans of the actress joined her congratulations, and once again did not miss the opportunity to admire the idyll that reigns in “the wild bunch”.
