Liliya Rebrik tried elegant MIDI dress
TV presenter Liliya rebryk won her fans and millions of viewers all over the Ukraine not only for its spectacular and stylish images that it shows in the morning show, and inexhaustible energy.
Despite the early rises, it is always in a good mood and knows how to pick his and others. She even with the mother-in-law a great relationship! In his Instagram actress has shared a new colorful photo.
Lily tried elegant MIDI dress deep blue. A slim band stressed chiseled waist telediva, but add a spectacular bow white pumps and chunky earrings to match the shoes.
In the picture Rebrik threw back his head and laughs heartily. The celebrity asked the subscribers that they are able to amuse them, and also noted that it is important to be able to laugh on yourself.
In the comments, the followers admire the beauty and bright onion Lily, and thanks for the positive.
- Beauty
- Lily, you are radiating positive!
- Beauty
- BEAUTIFUL
- People who can take a joke,easier in my life! Any situation can be beat and razreshite )
