Liliya Rebrik tried on a stylish pantsuit
Liliya Rebrik can look great in any situation — even at home, in the output mask on the face, or during family walks. But at work she regularly shows a stylish and bold images — actress is hosting a morning show on the channel “Ukraine” and in every live admire a bright new outfit. For example, on a rainy November Monday morning Lily chose a colorful bow in the style business.
Atmospheric photo TV star shared on his page in Instagram. Radiant Rebrik posed in an elegant pantsuit pink. She complements the image massive earrings to match the outfit and emphasized the waist with a wide belt.
On one of the frames the artist is depicted with his co-presenter Anatoliy Anatolich. All the photos Lily smiles happily and simply charges an inexhaustible source of optimism.
Followers teledive her bow liked that they noted in the comments.
- Duzhe beautiful way
- You are a talent from God you quote Chudov of Krasna good
- Garneau
- Krasna
- And nastri wherein codovi
- Outfit bombezny
- Duzhe Garni
- So Sliva
- Duzhe stylish