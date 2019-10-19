Liliya Rebrik tried on outfit in folk style
Liliya Rebrik — just “words” stylish inspiration for their fans. Ukrainian TV presenter literally every day indulges subscribers bright clothes (and sometimes even several times a day). Recall that the rubric is the presenter of the popular program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on TV channel “Ukraine”.
In the context of direct morning broadcasts Rebrik and reveals new, never-repeating imagery. Co-host Lily is a showman Anatoliy Anatolich, who have recently unveiled their earnings. Note that Anatolich is also a blogger.
As for the new image of the presenter, this time she gave preference to the folk style. Rebrik appeared in front of cameras in a business suit with pencil skirt and jacket with a peplum. Outfit — deep blue, he is very bright decorated with embroidered red flowers and green leaves. And on blue background embroidery looks very contrasting.
A new image of the presenter of lacquer complement the shoes, also blue. Especially conspicuous accessories — earrings-tassels.
“Osmanlica! Produit the phrase: “For me USMLE – TSE….” — signed photo TV presenter and has also traditionally appealed to the fans.
By the way, the radio program “Ranok z with Ukraine” was visited by Taras Poplar — frontman of “Antibodies”. Today the group presented the long-awaited clip for the song “a son”, which starred family the Topol — singer Alyosha with his sons. By the way, in the video there are unique archival footage of the poplar family.
“Today in our er GURT Antytila / Antitila presenting Nova dioralite! Hloptsi cranesville neuromantics his pisnyu “Buda Blues”. Have video vicorian exclusive documental Kadri s semeynogo Arvo Motherland of Taras that Deer Topol, that as not demonstrability,” reads a new photo on the page transfer.