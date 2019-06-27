Liliya Rebrik was a bitch (video)
Famous actress and TV presenter of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” Lilia Rebrik, which showed a trendy and comfortable summer looks, became a bitch. It plays a Central role in the detective TV channel “Ukraine” and the Latvian media companies Helio Media series “Marcus”.
“I play a negative character, which for me is very interesting because in such characters always have the development and you can do that in real life you can not afford. Even though my Marina is a complete mystery, with the Director we will try to expand on it. Came up with the scene where I dive under the water. That is where the comfort zone of my heroine, under water she is nice and quiet, nobody touches and she owes nothing to prove”, — said Liliya Rebrik.
In the new role always positive Lilies have to open a whole range of negative qualities. The actress said that the main highlight of her character is that Marina knows how to twist not only the real husband, but ex. And they will play actors Michael Kukuk and Kirill Rubtsov.
“The very first scene of the first shooting day with Cyril Rubtsou was immediately conflicted, complex, and not passing, in which you can get used and look. And so, from the conflict. A baptism of fire. Michael Kukuk looks cool and actually is very careful and shy towards the partner. And I really like people who have a mismatch of exterior and insides”, — said Liliya.
In the film she will try on a few striking images, including in bikinis. White beach suit emphasized the lush Breasts of the actress.
A particular delight on a hot working day delivered to the scene in the pool. Lily right in the clothes had to dive into the cool water.
In the TV series “Marcus” viewers will see the history teacher Polina Klochko, which 5 years ago from kindergarten stole son Mark. Accidentally when Pauline learns that her boy is alive, but has a totally different name and lives in another country — begins to seek contact with him. To help her come not by random people, among which the major of SBU in resignation Denis Denisov.
