Liliya Rebrik was fascinated by the Network of colorful autumn photoset
Liliya Rebrik not accustomed to be discouraged. In any season and in any weather, it always pleases fans with his joie de vivre and positive. The TV presenter recently admitted that she loves walking with her husband Andrew Wild, one of the most picturesque parks of Kyiv – Feofania. It was there the other day she made a romantic photoshoot with her lover who decided to combine business with pleasure and swept through the alleys on Bicycle. Also the media personality shared the results of his bright photo shoot with her fans on Instagram.
Lilia having fun for the camera among colorful autumn leaves. It adopts a striking posture, spinning, and even demonstrates a great stretch. At the leading – convenient and practical outfit: black leggings, long thick cardigan with large rose and comfortable sneakers.
“One not prepd cumulati. Yea Sered you ti, hto spravzhnya love one? Pest svoï of recepti, Yak , poljubite”, — she called.
Fans gladly responded to the request leading. They told me how they cheer up in the autumn, and for that I love this time of year, and also do not forget about compliments for teledive.