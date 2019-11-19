Liliya Rebrik was fascinated by the Network of delicate photo with her husband
Liliya Rebrik know how to choose the right way to look impressive and stylish On the day the artist made a joint publication with her husband Andrew Wild — the pair attended a presentation of the series “Papanki 2”, in which Lily starred.
Actress and TV host shared on his page in Instagram romantic photos with your beloved, which caused a wave of emotion among the fans of “wild family”. The picture shows Andrew gently kisses his wife on the cheek, and she smiles happily.
“Oh. Garnier rain in the evening,” commented cute frame Lily.
Touched the followers left a lot of warm comments, admiring this “sweet couple”.
- Discussi-Lubuski!
- Dikuscha moï. VI nicras.
- Beautiful,happy class
- Sweet couple….
- I want to kiss hubby already!!!!! Great!!!!!
- Obonyo You…Happiness that health You the Your family section
- They look like babies
- You are very cool! I wish you health and happiness for the whole family!
- Good LUCK!!!!!
- What lovely)