Liliya Rebrik was struck by the impressive stretch
Liliya Rebrik keep his fans — TV presenter regularly shows a stylish and eye-catching images, and in addition, knows how to intrigue! So, the other day she shared a picture, which was posing in a beautiful wedding dress, but still not one…However, the frame was from the filming of the series “Velik vuyki”, but in real life the actress is happy being married to choreographer Andrew Wild, with whom they raised two daughters.
And new photos Lily was struck by the bright bow, as well as an impressive stretch. For the morning program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on TV channel “Ukraine”, she chose a white t-shirt and leather culottes in dark green. Made edgy, dairy pumps and a gray coat.
Rebrik was posing in the street near the Studio alone or with his co-presenter Anatoliy Anatolich.
“The robot – Yak on the sacred. A VI? Viberti sobi the robot to DOS, and you don’t dovedetsja pracowali zhodnogo days svoa git”, — commented on the media personality.
And the next frame is a truly leading creative decided to congratulate the birthday of the famous actor Jean-Claude van Damme and repeat his famous splits. Lily has posted a photo collage showing her Anatolich version as well as a unique original, in which the second measurement in the splits between two chairs.
Note that the rubric has been nice to repeat a difficult pose for this she used two Ottomans in the Studio. Anatolich demonstrated his own version, his face buried in a beanbag chair.
“Van Damme, which we deserve” — then jokingly said presenter and participant of Dancing with the stars 2019 Vladimir Ostapchuk.
However, other members appreciated the attempt, Lily and Anatolia.
- Delight and admiration
- Anatol, VI power
- Abaldet ! Very cool! And very funny!
- LLC – super talanovito I duzhe-duzhe positive, well, today – so won General has propogate the entire transmission
- Well, VI date :))) . Oh pozitivchik 🙂
- Lla VI Yak van Damme
- SUPER. Separately, The President.
- TSE duzhe smsno, really
- Lily,you are awesome. Anatolich-too creative
- Silecek, beauty!
- Super
- Anatolich all handsome!!!
- Vashi Soden obrazy-TSE yakas bomb! All You need to Liza!