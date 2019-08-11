Liliya Rebrik was surprised by an unexpected change of image
Not quite the feminine look to the face of the presenter, decided fans
Always feminine and airy Lily Rebrik decided to surprise their fans suddenly changing the image than divided them into two camps.
Viewers used to seeing Lily or delicate dresses, which she choose for ethers morning show or in a elegant costume pastel shades, occasionally in casual clothes in a casual style, but this rubric appeared before fans for the first time. On his page in Instagram celebrity published a picture taken in the street near the car in which she and her co-presenter Anatoliy Anatolich in severe poses dressed in black outfits.
“The team @ranok_ua on the road to Odessa). Ready to shoot for You an incredible air of independence Day of Ukraine, which You will see August 24”, — explained in the caption to a photo of the presenter.
The Lilies wearing overall volume of masculine tailoring and basic white sneakers, from jewelry — thin chain with a discreet pendant. Laying the leading do not casually gathering hair in a low ponytail.
This image reminded fans of the form of the police, than they immediately shared with idol.
- You have a form, Yak at Paltz, VI naut zrobili the same position!
- Men in black
- Wow, gun
- WOW!
- Tak Krut!!! And outfit, Yak at novih Ukrainian copv
- Lilichka You are super cool!!! You are so so sweet!!! Ideal!!!
- I don’t know about it . Always with a smile on her face. And here, well, though very cool
However, there were those who did not appreciate such a transformation, but Lily replied that she was ready for dialogue.