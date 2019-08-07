Liliya Rebrik was surprised with her sudden transformation
TV presenter Liliya rebryk really surprised fans with an unusual transformation! On his instagram page host of the popular morning program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on TV channel “Ukraine” has shown a couple of photos in a new way. So, in the frame of the Lily posing on a horse! TV presenter and dressed appropriate. On Rebrik – historic costume of medieval Kiev. Unusual red and white dress with a wide gold collar. On legs – red boots. On the head of a long white scarf with decorations.
As it turned out, the presenter with the crew actively preparing for the festive air of the morning show, dedicated to 24 August – Independence Day of Ukraine! Of course, yet the details of this air is kept secret. But it is already clear that it will be something very unusual. And by the way, on the set, also “lit up” and the new co-host Rebrik – Anatoliy Anatolich.
By the way, in the stories section of the rubric has managed to publish some of bakstad videos from training new air. Himself in an unusual outfit Lily funny called “nasioi”. Also Lily has tried and armor, which weighs 12 kg and was considered at the time easy! The corresponding video was published in twitter-blog MyGlamWish.
“Prepare for You with the team @ranok_ua something very interesting independence Day! I love shooting such locations, such images. And horses — they are special. Since childhood he was fond of them. Looking at them, I want to get better. They inspire!” –shared emotions Rebrik.
