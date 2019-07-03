Liliya Rebrik with her husband surrender to romance in Bulgaria (photo)

Лилия Ребрик с мужем предались романтике в Болгарии (фото)

Famous actress and presenter of TV channel “Ukraine” Lilia Rebrik, who showed previously how to look stylish in the summer heat, now showing light images at one of the resorts in Bulgaria. Together with her husband, choreographer Andrew Wild she spends time in the town of Kiten, where the star couple as judges taking part in the children’s festival. Their daughters Diana and Pauline spouses left in the care of grandparents.

Лилия Ребрик с мужем предались романтике в Болгарии (фото)

Lily and Andrew have time to work and relax at the same time enjoying the romance of the sea and the warm Black sea. Daily rubric pleases fans of new photos, which shows all new outfits. The couple managed to get to the beach at dawn, when the sea is very romantic and not around tourists.

Лилия Ребрик с мужем предались романтике в Болгарии (фото)Лилия Ребрик с мужем предались романтике в Болгарии (фото)

Lily said that her husband was her “sticks”. During all joint photo Andrew with delight looks at his wife.

Лилия Ребрик с мужем предались романтике в Болгарии (фото)

A special delight of fans called the photo of Lily in a swimsuit, in which she displayed her delicious shape. “The sea! Finally!”, — wrote a joyful host of “the Wound W with Ukraine” in the waves of the Black sea.

Лилия Ребрик с мужем предались романтике в Болгарии (фото)

where she came for the wedding of Regina Todorenko.

