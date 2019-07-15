Liliya Rebrik with the family enjoying a day at the seashore
Liliya Rebrik just yesterday pleased the fans snapshots from the Studio the morning air. And today was … the sea. Star keeps the intrigue and does not tell where it went along with his hilarious “the wild bunch”, but happy to publish in Instagram pics of the sea coast with your favorite girls – daughters, Diane and Pauline.
Herself, the TV star poses in short denim shorts, a white t-shirt and a stylish cap. Polina and Diana captured in a striking similar outfit.
“Divchata to dochenku gotov! Sonorus s head”, signed family frame Lily, noting that the her husband did Andrew Wild. She also left a couple of hashtags: #decaca #modnet.
Fans have begun to wonder where has gone the star couple with children. Someone suggested that the photos of Turkish landscapes, while others approved that the photo was taken in Greece. Along the way, the commentators did not forget to bestow Lily and her adorable girls with compliments.
“Beauty. Bajan Garneau depositi”, “What you girls are amazing”, “super Ducati! Garnier dochenku!”, “Garnier dochenku time iz family u!”, “Duzhe modn Ducati!”, “You are not ugnatsya. So fast the films are not removed as You change locations. Was recently in Bulgaria,then at work etc. Done. Life rages. It is the worst holiday!”, “Garn divchata,” wrote a follower.