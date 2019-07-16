Liliya rebryk took off on a parachute for my daughter (photo)
Famous actress and presenter of TV channel “Ukraine” Lilia Rebrik, who showed previously bright and comfortable summer, after hard work, together with his family went to a well-deserved vacation. With her husband Andrew, daughters Diane and Pauline she is resting in Turkey in a five star hotel.
Lily with my daughters loves to be photographed, and an older Diana as a Pro, makes the mother a bright picture in a bathing suit.
She persuaded her mother to extreme fun — fly on a parachute.
“Why not do it for your child. Even with a parachute ready to fly!”, — confessed to leading “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
For her, this flight was the first. But Diana, in her almost seven years, and have enjoyed the views from the height of bird flight. The girl supported the mother and gave her advice. “Mom, don’t worry, it’s not that scary”, — cheered Diana.
Lilia remembered that at her age of entertainment on the sea was only a photo under a fake palm tree and a monkey.
