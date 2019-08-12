Liliya rebryk took part in the extreme shooting
Liliya Rebrik loves his job and is ready to perform even in extreme situations. The media personality is not afraid to take risks with a smile and accepts any challenge, even if we are talking about a natural disaster. So, the presenter showed, in what difficult conditions she had to get out the holiday edition of the morning show, dedicated to the independence Day of Ukraine. The corresponding frames appeared in Instagram actress.
When the film crew with a Lily out to sea, it became very wiped and it started to rain. Due to stormy gusts even could not hear what the star says to the camera. She only straightened his hair with his hand and smiled.
“DOSCH we Perello today. Mi otkrytomu more on AHT, znamo svatkovo program “Ranok z with Ukraine” until the day Nezalezhnosti… Ale DOSCH to make svoï of corective I in our planning, and in Sunni estimation”, — said Liliya.
Because of bad weather conditions the actress had to throw on a light dress coral color denim jacket. She was very optimistic and continued to smile at the camera, contrary to razbushevavsheysya element.
A little later, the presenter said that the weather improved. She posed on the stern of the yacht in the Sunny rays.
“Mi still dodekanisa Sonts! Thanks to everyone knows, what does, snyato!” — happily said the star post.
Fans are seriously scared for Lily. They advised the media personality to take care and not to tempt fate, working in extreme conditions.
- I understand : shooting time…But its security also need to take care of! To go to sea in this weather is at least not safely
