Lilli Wachowski supported the idea of Warner Bros. on restarting “the Matrix”

Lilli Wachowski supported the idea of Warner Bros. re-debuted in 1999 with “the Matrix”. It’s time to tell the world the beloved story in a completely new way.
“I like it when an old story suddenly returned to the world changed. In this lies the whole essence of the narrative. I hope that the restart will be more successful and successful than the original. I’m pretty busy, so the project does not have any relationship,” said Wachowski at the time of presentation of the series “Unfinished business”.
A few months ago Chad Stahelski in an interview hinted at the work of Wachowski on restart. It turned out, it was about a hypothetical implementation of the project. The former head of Warner Kevin Tsujihara also talked about expanding the universe of “the Matrix”, but while accurate information about the shooting of the remake of the no.