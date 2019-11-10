Lily Collins was trying on an outfit in the style of the 70’s
November 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
30-year-old Lily Collins has decided to dilute the gray autumn bright colors.
American actress and model called “bury” beige and to take a course on fuchsia.
The daughter of famous musician Phil Collins showed a look in which it is impossible to remain not noticed.
Lily chose an outfit in the style of the 70’s: sweater, ribbed a-line skirt and pumps combined with high knee socks.
On the shoulders of the star threw on a wool coat below the knee.