Lily Collins was trying on an outfit in the style of the 70’s

| November 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

30-year-old Lily Collins has decided to dilute the gray autumn bright colors.

Лили Коллинз примеряла наряд в стиле 70-х

American actress and model called “bury” beige and to take a course on fuchsia.

The daughter of famous musician Phil Collins showed a look in which it is impossible to remain not noticed.

Lily chose an outfit in the style of the 70’s: sweater, ribbed a-line skirt and pumps combined with high knee socks.

On the shoulders of the star threw on a wool coat below the knee.

