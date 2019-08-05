Lily Rebrik admired figure in dress with bare shoulders

Presenter showed a spectacular image.

Lily Rebrik can rightly be called one of the most stylish presenters of Ukraine. Leading morning show “Ranok z with Ukraine” every broadcast fascinates and impresses with a stylish and spectacular images that accentuate her slender figure and beauty. New photo in her Instagram, the actress showed incredibly colorful summer outfit.

Lily posed in a loose orange dress MIDI length with a frill in the chest area and the original half-mast sleeves. She completed the edgy look with a silver belt that emphasized her slender waist, and also shoes and earrings of the same hue.

“Garnich vidni!!! Dllca, that planning?)” asked positive leading subscribers.

The rubric also showed the footage shared with my co — incidentally, it was first broadcast in the new line. Together with Lilya and Gregory Herman in the program now will Wake the Ukrainians Anatoliy Anatolich and Mary Miller.

