Lily Rebrik admired figure in dress with bare shoulders
Presenter showed a spectacular image.
Lily Rebrik can rightly be called one of the most stylish presenters of Ukraine. Leading morning show “Ranok z with Ukraine” every broadcast fascinates and impresses with a stylish and spectacular images that accentuate her slender figure and beauty. New photo in her Instagram, the actress showed incredibly colorful summer outfit.
Lily posed in a loose orange dress MIDI length with a frill in the chest area and the original half-mast sleeves. She completed the edgy look with a silver belt that emphasized her slender waist, and also shoes and earrings of the same hue.
The rubric also showed the footage shared with my co — incidentally, it was first broadcast in the new line. Together with Lilya and Gregory Herman in the program now will Wake the Ukrainians Anatoliy Anatolich and Mary Miller.