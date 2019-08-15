Lily Rebrik admired stylish way
Famous TV presenter Liliya rebryk never ceases to delight and amaze his fans with a bright and stylish images in which she appears in morning shows. Sometimes they are very sudden, recently she appeared in a black outfit that resembles a police uniform. This time the actress showed her bold look with the filming of the second season of “Papanki” — because Lily is not only a TV star but an actress.
Rebrik appeared on a photo in a long dress and a few loose black and white transverse stripes. An interesting detail of the outfit are unusual straps tied on the shoulders as the bows. The actress added the image of the gray sandals, and her hair gathered in a ponytail.
“Znovu siomki!!! #папаньки2 Cecae on the second season of “PAPANKI”? Mi – soul! I Rado scho vzhe poculica siomki. Piste in komentarai scho hotli used to know Chi pobachiti LastName for #actorslife . And I’m Storz snimati I pokazivati you. I vzagali, declo days not robila stars, so the same number of Your komentaru otrimali s prajanam rotate in stars. That is povertaysya))). It is Your komentaru),” wrote Lily in the picture.
By the way, I cheated and already started to upload a short video with shots from the dressing room which is trying on different wigs.