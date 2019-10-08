Lily-rose Depp went to the set, Chanel jacket and mini skirt
Lily-rose Depp attended the special screening of the film “the King”.
The event was organized by Netflix in Soho in London.
20-year-old actress played in the film one of the main roles along with the main character Timothy Saleme. For a screening of the film celebrity came in a black turtleneck, mini skirt and a bright tweed jacket from Chanel. Combined your bow Lily with tight black stockings and shoes with heels.
Accessories from Lily-rose Depp took with him a black leather bag, it seems, is also from Chanel, and small gold earrings in his ears. Hair actress gathered in a bun and put on make-up arrow in Nodaway colours.