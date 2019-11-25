Lincoln introduced a hybrid version of the Lincoln MKZ
November 25, 2019
In Los Angeles showed the luxurious Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 2020.
Hybrid sedan Lincoln MKZ has some exterior elements, in particular different bumpers, a black 19-inch wheels and led optics. Shop new got leather seats, panels of wood, and a different front panel.
In motion, the sedan is 2.0-letroy gasoline-powered, a couple of which is the electric motor. The total power of the hybrid model is 188 HP with the unit running a CVT and front-wheel drive.
The list of equipment I have included improved help system Ford Co-Pilot360 functions warning blind spots, as well as emergency automatic braking with pedestrian detection. The model also has adaptive cruise control, camera circular review and more.