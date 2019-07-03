Lindemann in his youth: the future husband Loboda was a copy of the soloist Rammstein
A few months ago living in the Russian Federation Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda became a mother for the second time. The girl’s father, according to rumors, is the frontman for the German metal band Rammstein till Lindemann.
However, after a while it became clear that the musician, it seems, no longer supports a relationship with the singer, perhaps only occasionally gives money to the daughter, wrote VladTime.
However, Loboda does not like the mother in the decree. Almost immediately after birth, she continued to perform and tour. In addition, not withered and her personal life. Not once the paparazzi noticed her with different men.
Now, in Stories Svetlana has a video of which became clear that almost all day yesterday, she spent with one man, and as they parted, then without hesitation kissed on camera.
It is worth remembering that recently the singer has already hinted at the imminent marriage by signing one of their posts with the hashtag “parazaar”.
It is noteworthy that a likely candidate for future husbands Loboda was literally a copy of the soloist of the Rammstein. Looking at the video, you might think that it is always Lindemann young, because now last for 56 years, and the new beloved Svetlana looks a maximum of 40 years.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Svetlana Loboda caught the bouquet at the wedding of her sister Xenia and a businessman in Kiev Artema Horselady. Now fans of the actress wondering when the artist will present to the public her fiance, whom conceals.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter