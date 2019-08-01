Lindsay Lohan predicted the fate of her characters from “the parent Trap”
Lindsay Lohan suggested, how could the fate of her heroines from the family Comedy “the parent Trap”.
“I think they have changed. So Holly in London works as a marriage counselor and Annie in California winery manages,” said the actress.
“The parent trap” — American family Comedy directed by Nancy Meyers, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson and Lindsay Lohan in the lead roles. For Lohan, this film became one of debut in her career. In the story, young Holly Parker lives in Sunny California with the most wonderful father in the world, and her the same age as Annie James in foggy London with a beautiful loving mother. When the girls accidentally meet at summer camp, it turns out that they are twins. Their parents divorced many years ago, and the girls decide to fix this tragic mistake.
In addition, Lohan suggested, what happened to the other characters she played. For example, Casey Stewart of “the Perfect toy” lives in Texas, meets with a famous football player and friends with Gisele bündchen and Tom Brady. Cady Heron from mean girls “definitely returned to Africa to build houses for orphaned gorillas”. Rachel Wilcox of “Cool Georgia”, according to the actress, became a lawyer and fighting for women’s rights.