Lindsay Lohan spoke out about the affair Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
The actress reminded the public that Cody Simpson was Dating her sister.
It seems that Lindsay Lohan is unhappy that Simpson is Dating Miley Cyrus. Once a musician has connected with his sister Lindsay Allianoi, and Lohan has recently published her joint photograph with Cody.
When he realized that failed. You settle for less, Cody Simpson. You got family, but have lost your future,
defiantly wrote Lindsay in his microblog. However, later the star has deleted the picture.
Simpson was the winner of the musical show The Masked Singer, the essence of which is that the performers come on stage in a funny and colourful costumes, completely hiding his appearance. Lindsey was a judge in the latest season of the show. She learned Simpson under the mask and said to him while shooting:
Cody, if this is you, we need to talk. But not here. I want my furniture! Because I bought it for your house in Venice!
Simpson did not reply to the remark Lohan, and she switched to Internet challenges. The star attracted the attention of users with its dance video. She repeated the call, the essence of which is the dance performance on the go near a moving car. Lohan has recorded a video at a gas station and was wearing a bright pink suit, which named his “performance” dance a Flamingo.